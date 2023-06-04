Analysts Set Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Target Price at $40.63

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCUS. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $21.01 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 233.41% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $146,734.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,507.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 726.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after buying an additional 1,010,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,559,000 after buying an additional 805,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 727,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $17,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

