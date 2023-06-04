Analysts Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Target Price at $15.86

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

EDIT stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $667.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 960.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.20%. The business’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Editas Medicine by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth $143,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Editas Medicine by 45.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,007,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 313,759 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth about $173,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

