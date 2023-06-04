Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives $84.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.40.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVS opened at $98.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.83. The stock has a market cap of $209.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

