Brokerages Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) PT at $38.75

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on OGE. UBS Group cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OGE Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 56.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in OGE Energy by 371.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after buying an additional 356,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.67%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading

