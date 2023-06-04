Brokerages Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) PT at C$7.84

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

CTS opened at C$3.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.41. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$2.59 and a one year high of C$7.51. The stock has a market cap of C$754.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.96.

Converge Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.09. Converge Technology Solutions had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of C$640.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$772.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5776699 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

