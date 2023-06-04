Analysts Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Target Price at C$149.55

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$149.55.

CJT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Laurentian set a C$123.00 price target on Cargojet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$103.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$100.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$156.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$107.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$117.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C($1.12). The company had revenue of C$267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.15 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 28.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cargojet will post 5.1668327 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.

About Cargojet

(Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also

