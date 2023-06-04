Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Issued By B. Riley

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titan Machinery in a report released on Wednesday, May 31st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Titan Machinery’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $569.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TITN. StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of TITN opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $631.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity at Titan Machinery

In other news, Director Stan K. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,049.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 55.5% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 816,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 291,647 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 25.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,839,000 after purchasing an additional 276,252 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth $6,636,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 152,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth $4,390,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

