Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s FY2024 earnings at $8.97 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.17.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO opened at $181.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $182.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.75.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,605,000 after acquiring an additional 63,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,594,000 after acquiring an additional 59,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,846 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 935,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,137,000 after acquiring an additional 204,296 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.