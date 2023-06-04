Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPWH. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a market cap of $180.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.87. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $11.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 989,565 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $4,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 63.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 378,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after buying an additional 338,566 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 418,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 294,277 shares during the period.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

