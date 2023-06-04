Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Tilly’s in a report issued on Tuesday, May 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $180.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.96 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%.

Tilly’s Trading Down 12.6 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

NYSE TLYS opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $192.71 million, a P/E ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity at Tilly’s

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $372,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,485,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,516,371.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 998,776 shares of company stock worth $7,343,601. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

