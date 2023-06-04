TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives C$15.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.11.

RNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. CSFB upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$12.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$10.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.45.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.33%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

