Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target at $103.00

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on AZN shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
Shares of AZN stock opened at $72.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.