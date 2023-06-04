Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target at $103.00

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZN shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $72.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

About AstraZeneca

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $17,491,320,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.