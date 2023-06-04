Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives $35.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

Doximity Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Doximity by 98.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Doximity stock opened at $33.03 on Thursday. Doximity has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

