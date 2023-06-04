Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives $29.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.
CFLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $93,607.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,897.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $100,754.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $93,607.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,897.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,559,039 shares of company stock worth $40,094,939 over the last 90 days. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Confluent stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. Confluent has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $34.99.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
