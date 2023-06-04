Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives $29.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $93,607.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,897.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $100,754.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $93,607.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,897.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,559,039 shares of company stock worth $40,094,939 over the last 90 days. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Confluent Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Confluent by 130.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 92,319 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at $437,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at $316,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Confluent by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. Confluent has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $34.99.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Stories

