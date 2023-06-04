Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives $35.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.43.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Q2 from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of QTWO opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. Q2 has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $54.48.

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $110,639.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,074.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $564,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 515,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $110,639.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,074.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,922 shares of company stock worth $4,415,636. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 383,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $769,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 303,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 46,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 203,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

