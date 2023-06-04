Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives $89.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,700,000 after buying an additional 131,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,195,000 after acquiring an additional 73,055 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,626,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,540,000 after acquiring an additional 850,056 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,279,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,393 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,632,000 after purchasing an additional 38,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 1.9 %

ACHC stock opened at $69.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.53. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $89.85.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $704.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Further Reading

