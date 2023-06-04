Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives $680.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $680.50.
Several research firms have recently commented on LZAGY. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lonza Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.57. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.
Lonza Group Company Profile
Lonza Group AG is engaged in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare, and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, Capsule and Health Ingredients, and Corporate. The Biologics segment serves as contract development and manufacturing partner for biopharmaceuticals, catering customers for all clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle.
