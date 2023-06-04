Brokerages Set PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) PT at $38.65

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.65.

PENN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.38. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 114.3% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $59,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,660,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,686,000 after purchasing an additional 574,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 498,084 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.