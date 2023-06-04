Brokerages Set PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) PT at $38.65

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.65.
PENN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
PENN Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of PENN opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.38. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PENN Entertainment Company Profile
PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PENN Entertainment (PENN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.