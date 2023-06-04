Analysts Set McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Target Price at $430.17

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $430.17.

Several analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 3,205 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $1,230,367.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,502,462.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 3,205 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $1,230,367.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,502,462.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,211. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

McKesson Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 324.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 587.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,363 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,956,000 after acquiring an additional 442,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $390.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.69.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

