Analysts Set McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Target Price at $430.17

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $430.17.
Several analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Insider Activity at McKesson
In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 3,205 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $1,230,367.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,502,462.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 3,205 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $1,230,367.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,502,462.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,211. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson
McKesson Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:MCK opened at $390.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.69.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
Read More
