nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $32.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCNO. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday.

nCino Price Performance

NCNO stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. nCino has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $39.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. Analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $265,957.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 871,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,021,195.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $265,957.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,021,195.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,626 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $39,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,232.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,705 shares of company stock worth $2,126,087 in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

