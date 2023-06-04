Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$68.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.85.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$58.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.09. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$32.68 and a 12-month high of C$66.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.27.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

