Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$68.00

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2023

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.85.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$58.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.09. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$32.68 and a 12-month high of C$66.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.27.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.