Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) PT Raised to C$7.00

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SVM opened at C$4.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.74 and a 12 month high of C$5.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$741.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

