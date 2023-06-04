TD Securities Raises Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$16.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$15.75 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark cut their price target on Shawcor from C$25.25 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Shawcor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.93.

Shares of SCL stock opened at C$16.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 543.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$4.99 and a 12-month high of C$16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.22.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$345.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$344.60 million. Shawcor had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.20%. Research analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 1.9789343 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

