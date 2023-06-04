Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$29.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s current price.

SCL has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Shawcor in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shawcor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.93.

SCL opened at C$16.30 on Friday. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$4.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 543.33, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$345.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$344.60 million. Shawcor had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Shawcor will post 1.9789343 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

