Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OR. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Haywood Securities downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.46.

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$21.44 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$11.90 and a twelve month high of C$24.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total transaction of C$102,350.00. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

