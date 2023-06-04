TD Securities Lowers Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target to C$29.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy stock opened at C$19.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$846.01 million and a PE ratio of 82.70. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 1 year low of C$18.70 and a 1 year high of C$25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.51.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

