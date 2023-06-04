National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$105.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NA. CIBC reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cormark reiterated a market perform rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$105.86.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NA opened at C$98.65 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$82.16 and a 52-week high of C$104.83. The stock has a market cap of C$33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$97.85.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.41 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.62 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5862745 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

