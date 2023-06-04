National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Cut to C$111.00 by Analysts at CSFB

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CSFB from C$116.00 to C$111.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark reissued a market perform rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$105.86.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

NA stock opened at C$98.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$99.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$97.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$82.16 and a 1 year high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.41 by C$0.15. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.62 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5862745 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.