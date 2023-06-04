National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Lowered to C$108.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NA. Scotiabank dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$105.86.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 3.5 %

NA stock opened at C$98.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$99.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$97.85. The company has a market cap of C$33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$82.16 and a 12-month high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.41 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.62 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 34.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5862745 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

