Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Methanex Trading Up 5.6 %
MX opened at C$59.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.41. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$39.00 and a 52 week high of C$74.68. The stock has a market cap of C$4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$59.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.21.
Methanex Company Profile
