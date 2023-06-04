Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Methanex Trading Up 5.6 %

MX opened at C$59.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.41. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$39.00 and a 52 week high of C$74.68. The stock has a market cap of C$4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$59.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.21.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

