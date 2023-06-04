Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 89.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.70 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.74.

Marathon Gold Trading Down 3.7 %

TSE:MOZ opened at C$0.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$312.75 million, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.48. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.0305085 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

