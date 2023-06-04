BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Lowered to C$108.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOO. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$137.70.

BRP Stock Up 3.5 %

DOO opened at C$98.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$100.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$105.53. BRP has a 52 week low of C$76.72 and a 52 week high of C$120.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43. The stock has a market cap of C$3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.52.

BRP Company Profile

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.75 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.94 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP will post 14.0499287 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

