Raymond James Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$32.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

FM has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$40.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. National Bank Financial raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.11.

TSE FM opened at C$30.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.67 and a 52-week high of C$39.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.16.

In other news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

