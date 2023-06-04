Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LIF. TD Securities raised shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance

TSE:LIF opened at C$31.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.62. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$25.24 and a 1-year high of C$39.59.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C($0.10). Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a net margin of 109.17% and a return on equity of 39.50%. The company had revenue of C$48.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 4.042328 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

