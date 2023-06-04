Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LIF. TD Securities raised shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance
TSE:LIF opened at C$31.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.62. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$25.24 and a 1-year high of C$39.59.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.