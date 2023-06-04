TD Securities Upgrades Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) to Buy

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$11.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$11.00. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s current price.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.10 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised Lundin Mining from an “underperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.84.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$10.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.24 and a 1-year high of C$11.34. The company has a market cap of C$7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.71.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

