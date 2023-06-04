Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) PT Set at C$7.75 by Cormark

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) has been given a C$7.75 price objective by investment analysts at Cormark in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.47% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE JOY opened at C$5.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.55. Journey Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.76 and a 1-year high of C$7.94. The firm has a market cap of C$361.86 million, a PE ratio of 2.18, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.41.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.01. Journey Energy had a return on equity of 71.04% and a net margin of 70.83%. The company had revenue of C$67.53 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Journey Energy will post 0.284919 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

