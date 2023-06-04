BRP (TSE:DOO) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$110.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$135.00. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DOO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$137.70.

TSE DOO opened at C$98.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$100.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$105.53. BRP has a twelve month low of C$76.72 and a twelve month high of C$120.51.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.75 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.94 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BRP will post 14.0499287 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

