BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Cut to C$145.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.22% from the stock’s current price.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$137.70.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$98.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$100.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$105.53. BRP has a 52-week low of C$76.72 and a 52-week high of C$120.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.52.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.75 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.94 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BRP will post 14.0499287 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

