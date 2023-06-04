Keith Edelman Buys 8,448 Shares of Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Stock

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating) insider Keith Edelman purchased 8,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 244 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £20,613.12 ($25,473.46).

Keith Edelman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Headlam Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 28th, Keith Edelman bought 9,788 shares of Headlam Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.77) per share, for a total transaction of £29,853.40 ($36,892.49).

Headlam Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of HEAD stock opened at GBX 254 ($3.14) on Friday. Headlam Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 230 ($2.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 350 ($4.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 285.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 305.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of £205.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Headlam Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.14) per share. This is an increase from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Headlam Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,146.34%.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.94) target price on shares of Headlam Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

About Headlam Group

(Get Rating)

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local contractors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.