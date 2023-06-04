Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) Insider Sells £560,141.54 in Stock

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) insider Duncan Magrath sold 347,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.99), for a total transaction of £560,141.54 ($692,216.44).

Alfa Financial Software Stock Performance

LON:ALFA opened at GBX 162 ($2.00) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 143.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 153.86. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 118 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 185 ($2.29). The stock has a market cap of £478.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2,025.00, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14.

About Alfa Financial Software

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.

