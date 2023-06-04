Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) Insider Sells £560,141.54 in Stock

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) insider Duncan Magrath sold 347,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.99), for a total transaction of £560,141.54 ($692,216.44).
Alfa Financial Software Stock Performance
LON:ALFA opened at GBX 162 ($2.00) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 143.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 153.86. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 118 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 185 ($2.29). The stock has a market cap of £478.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2,025.00, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14.
About Alfa Financial Software
