Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Insider Acquires £39,000 in Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Mills bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($48,195.75).
Hargreaves Services Price Performance
Shares of LON HSP opened at GBX 388.50 ($4.80) on Friday. Hargreaves Services Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 305.55 ($3.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 594 ($7.34). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 407.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 409.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60. The stock has a market cap of £126.38 million, a P/E ratio of 310.80 and a beta of 0.98.
Hargreaves Services Company Profile
