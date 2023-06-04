Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Insider Acquires £39,000 in Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Mills bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($48,195.75).

Shares of LON HSP opened at GBX 388.50 ($4.80) on Friday. Hargreaves Services Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 305.55 ($3.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 594 ($7.34). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 407.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 409.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60. The stock has a market cap of £126.38 million, a P/E ratio of 310.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and major earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste services; logistics services; and mining and quarrying services.

