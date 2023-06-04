Roderick McIllree Acquires 7,250,000 Shares of More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR) Stock

More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR – Get Rating) insider Roderick McIllree acquired 7,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £72,500 ($89,594.66).

More Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of More Acquisitions stock opened at GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.95. More Acquisitions Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

About More Acquisitions

More Acquisitions Plc operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring of a target company or business in the energy transition sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

