EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Sells £105,984.88 in Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) insider Peter Southby sold 7,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,336 ($16.51), for a total transaction of £105,984.88 ($130,974.89).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Peter Southby acquired 10 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,552 ($19.18) per share, for a total transaction of £155.20 ($191.79).

On Wednesday, March 15th, Peter Southby acquired 8 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,838 ($22.71) per share, for a total transaction of £147.04 ($181.71).

Shares of LON:EMIS opened at GBX 1,342 ($16.58) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,536.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,749.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £849.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,050.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. EMIS Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,284 ($15.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,918 ($23.70).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a GBX 21.10 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $17.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. EMIS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,954.55%.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

