Insider Selling: Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) Insider Sells £1,014,000 in Stock

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) insider Alexander Ospelt sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.82), for a total value of £1,014,000 ($1,253,089.47).

Alexander Ospelt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Alexander Ospelt sold 39,243 shares of Billington stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 396 ($4.89), for a total value of £155,402.28 ($192,044.34).

Billington Price Performance

BILN opened at GBX 405 ($5.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.72. Billington Holdings Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 180 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 476.20 ($5.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £52.08 million, a PE ratio of 1,065.79 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 415.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 342.82.

Billington Increases Dividend

About Billington

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Billington’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. Billington’s payout ratio is 3,947.37%.

(Get Rating)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

See Also

