FY2023 EPS Estimates for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Decreased by Raymond James

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for POINT Biopharma Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $1.79. The company had revenue of $226.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million.

NASDAQ:PNT opened at $9.27 on Friday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $979.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

