Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issued By Zacks Research

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genuine Parts in a report released on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ FY2023 earnings at $9.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $153.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,651,985,000 after acquiring an additional 258,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,209,476,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,664,000 after acquiring an additional 205,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,514 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

