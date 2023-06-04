CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 3.5% After Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $180.00. The company traded as low as $151.89 and last traded at $152.01. Approximately 5,993,956 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,833,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.55.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Down 4.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.64.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

