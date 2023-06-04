Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Down 3.3% on Insider Selling

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.54. 2,446,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 3,175,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Specifically, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 26,215 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $109,316.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,975.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $29,574.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,948 shares in the company, valued at $135,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 26,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $109,316.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,975.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,781 shares of company stock valued at $987,474. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JOBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 114.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691,093 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at $16,408,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 358.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,240,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

