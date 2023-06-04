Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $220.20 and last traded at $221.51. Approximately 1,835,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,820,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.02.

Specifically, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total value of $3,835,871.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,321.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,640.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total transaction of $3,835,871.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Featured Articles

