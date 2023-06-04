ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Down 4.4% After Analyst Downgrade

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.4% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. The company traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.32. Approximately 9,731,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 9,006,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,184,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $33,184,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $783,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 897,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,435.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 429,610 shares of company stock worth $3,676,846. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,588,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 86.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

